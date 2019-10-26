He made an appearance on Angela Yee's Lip Service to promote his new album Elevation and to share that fans could catch him on Fantasia's Sketchbook Tour with Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre. However, Tank's chat with the podcast went viral after he made some controversial remarks about men giving men oral sex.

"He sucked a d*ck once, right? And then he's like, 'I'm not sure if I like it or not. Let me try it again,' Tank said. And then he says, 'You know what? It's not for me. Don't like the taste.' You see what I'm saying?... It doesn't mean he's gay. It means he sucked d*ck twice." The singer faced a flurry of comments on social media, so he decided to visit Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club to conttinue the conversation about his statement.

After explaining the full context of how fellatio even came up in the discussion, Tank added, "If you participate in an act, that doesn't necessarily make you part of that thing." Tank argued that if a man gives oral sex to another man twice, but is never with another man again in his life, that may mean he once was gay, but he isn't anymore. "For the record, I don't know how many d*cks it takes!" the singer jokingly yelled. Watch the exchange below.