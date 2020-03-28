Tank Delivers Smooth Piano-Laced R&B Jams With "While You Wait" EP

Friday (March 27) was a major day for releases as we received new music from Joyner Lucas, PartyNextDoor, Rihanna, Eminem, Jessie Reyez, Jeezy, Ari Lennox, and many more. Singer Tank also shared a project that arrived as a six-pack EP titled While You Wait. The R&B singer recognized that he was up against some heavy-hitters on his release day and addressed a couple of them on Instagram.

"Mr @joynerlucas I have a project called 'While You Wait' dropping tomorrow as well. I’d appreciate it if you left some room for people to hear and buy mines as well! Thank you mr selfish!" Tank playfully wrote to Lucas. He also joked about PartyNextDoor when he wrote, "I’m tryna be great and drop my ep 'While You Wait' TOMORROW Fri the 27th but @partynextdoor wont let me be great! Every night i gotta fight to prove my love!"

On While You Wait, Tank delivers ballads accompanied by a piano. The smooth sounds make for a relaxing soundtrack during these days of quarantine. Take time to tune out, log off of social media, lay back, and enjoy 27 minutes of Tank's vocals feeding your soul. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. You Never Know

2. You

3. Self Esteem

4. Perfect

5. My Lovers

6. Facetime