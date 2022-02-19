mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tank And The Bangas Enlist Alex Isley & Masego For Beautifully Textured Track "Black Folk"

Taiyo Coates
February 19, 2022 18:51
85 Views
02
0
Via UMG RecordingsVia UMG Recordings
Via UMG Recordings

Black Folk
Tank And The Bangas Feat. Alex Isley & Masego

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

"Black Folk" is a soul-touching summation of who we are, and who we can be.


When you've been Black for a long time – since birth, usually – you develop an innate reverence for your kinfolk (this is a reference to a Bernie Mac joke, if you know you know). There's something about Blackness that shines as a beacon of hope and a signal of home, guiding you back to somewhere your body has never been, but your soul has always lived. Interconnectivity and community is woven into our very essence, with our phrases, tones, and even smiles serving as a long-standing conversation with the places we've been and faces we've seen.

Tank and The Bangas consistently make excellent use of lush instrumentation. The spoken prose is a perfect overlay, the delivery cutting through and dripping in Black gold without sounding forced in the slightest. Warmth radiates from the composition, but in the subtle, supple way the evening breeze brushes a shoulder in late August. Masego's presence offers another glimpse into what we sound like, contributing to both vocals and saxophone accompaniment.

The entire track is a message to the collective self. We are who we are, which makes us who we are. Blackness doesn't exist in falsehood, as authenticity is its nature.

Listen to Tank and The Bangas' February offering "Black Folk" below:

Quotable Lyrics

Black look like a revolution,
Look like a family reunion, in the park,
Black look like it's a Different World,
Sound like a crawfish boil in New Orleans,
Black folks... Joke around like Martin,
And got paintings from JJ in the living room

Tank And The Bangas Alex Isley Masego new music black history month Black Future Month
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tank And The Bangas Enlist Alex Isley & Masego For Beautifully Textured Track "Black Folk"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject