Josh Rosen is joining his third team in just as many seasons. According to ESPN, Rosen has been added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad. Rosen is now 23-years-old, and was drafted at number 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He was traded to the Miami Dolphins in his second season after the Cardinals upgraded to Kyler Murrary at QB. The Dolphins dropped Rosen prior to the start of the new season. Now, he will join a roster led by Tom Brady that also features Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.

Rosen has been horrible in the NFL. He started just three games last season for the Dolphins, completing 53% of passes for 567 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions. Rosen has a 22.8 Total QBR over his two seasons in the NFL, which places him last among quarterbacks to appear in at least 20 games during that time. Will he finally find a good home in Tampa? Most likely not. With Tom Brady the de-facto leader over in Tampa, Rosen's placement seems like more of a depth play than anything else.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are favored to come out of the NFC, although the veteran will be playing in a much tougher division than he has been in for all of his career.