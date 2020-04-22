Some would be excited if their girlfriend or wife suggested that they spicy things up in the bedroom with a third person. However, Waka Flocka isn't one to be included in that group. Waka and wife Tammy Rivera have put their personal lives on display in various television appearances, most recently appearing on their WE tv reality series, Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka. To continue to help promote the show, Tammy sat down with Angela Yee for her Lip Service podcast and talked about what goes down in the bedroom with her rap star husband.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

After sharing a few bits about oral sex, Tammy Rivera revealed that Waka is not interested in having a threesome. “I’m the more open one like, the more free one," she said of their sex life. "And people would think that it’s Waka, but it’s me." Angela wanted to know if Tammy was down for a threesome and she answered, "If he would give me one, b*tch! He won’t give me one!"

"I think it’s so selfish, because, n*gga, you had your fun," she said. "Your whole career you done had three or four b*tches. You done had your whole little fun and I’ve been at home being a good little wife.” Tammy also said that if Waka changed his mind, she would be the one choosing the woman to join them. “You don’t pick sh*t. You just sit the f*ck down," she joked. "I don’t think I would be down with [him choosing] because I would be like, ‘How the f*ck y’all know each other? Why her?'" Watch Tammy Rivera on Lip Service below.