Rumors first surfaced about Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera's breakup back in September 2021, but neither party confirmed or denied the reports. The entertainers have detailed the ins, outs, ups, and downs of their marriage for years as they've shared information about infidelity, breakups, and reunions. They even renewed their vows on their reality television show and have starred alongside one another in several series as they highlighted their blended family.

However, as much as their fans wanted them to stay together forever, it looks as if those breakup rumors are true. While on Livestream recently, Tammy answered a few questions from fans and let it be known that she and Waka are no longer a couple.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

One person attempted to question her about her rapper ex and she quickly shut it down.

"Y'all not gon' Waka me to death with those damn questions, talking 'bout Waka and all that stuff," said Tammy. "I said the man fine, him and Charlie good, we good, we are not together and that's cool. We're good. We're in good spaces."

Elsewhere during the Livestream, Tammy shared that she and Waka still "co-parent" their dogs, which were with him at the time. This apparently won't be the last that we see them together, however, as they are said to be still filming their reality show. Check out the clips below.