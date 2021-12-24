Although they haven't confirmed or denied the rumors that they have split, Tammy Rivera does not want to be involved in any online antics from social media users regarding her husband Waka Flocka. The couple has been relatively quiet in recent months as fans have questioned them about the status of their relationship. They have been featured on shows like Growing Up Hip Hop and Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, but after rumors surfaced that they've been separated for some time, information about that aspect of their personal lives has been held close.

Recently, Waka took to his Instagram to pose a question to women: "How y'all wanna be married and don't split the bills, but get a divorce and want half of his sh*t [thinking emoji]."



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

An Instagram user jumped into a comment section, criticizing the couple and calling out Rivera. "TAMMY WANTS HALF!! DAMN HE BECAME A WHOLE FATHER WHEN HE DIDNT HAVE TOO." The person was referring to Waka's relationship with Charlie, Tammy's daughter. Waka may not be hee biological father, but the rapper has consistently said that Charlie is his daughter and he has been a proud father throughout their time together. Even amid the gossip about a divorce or breakup, Waka continues to post about Charlie and her accomplishments.

Tammy caught wind of the Instagram user's comments and took a minute to respond.

"Sweetie stfu, I ain't her," Rivera replied. "I don't need half of nothing from no one got my own bread.. leave my name out this chat." Check it out below.