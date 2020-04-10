Tammy Rivera is pretty sure she contracted coronavirus during a press tour for her reality show with husband Waka Flocka, Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, recently. The reality star opened up about how she and Waka have been dealing with life in quarantine since the coronavirus outbreak in a sneak peek for a new episode of What The Flocka. In the clip, she reveals that she began experiencing symptoms related to coronavirus shortly after finishing the press run. However, she says that she is feeling better now. Watch the teaser below:

Waka himself made some pretty controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic last month. The rapper claimed that minorities are not able to become infected by the respiratory virus because they are "all descended from the same persons." These beliefs garnered Waka a ton of backlash, with folks accusing him of spreading misinformation and encouraging reckless behaviour in minorities under the guise of immunity. This conspiracy theory has also blatantly been proven false by the number of people of colour that have tested positive for COVID-19. Although he did not address Waka directly, Idris Elba, a black man who was diagnosed with coronavirus last month, responded to this absurd theory. "Just know you have to be as vigilant as every other race," he urged his fellow followers of colour during a livestream session. "This disease does not discriminate."

[Via]