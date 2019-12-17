Tamika Scott Of Xscape Drops Solo R&B EP "Family Affair"

Fans of 1990s R&B are more than familiar with Tamika Scott's impressive vocals. The powerhouse singer was once a member of Xscape, but since the group disbanded, she's embarked on her solo career. Reality television viewers watched as Tamika reunited with the other ladies of Xscape for their reunion tour, but after that wrapped, it was back to building on her solo efforts.

Earlier this year, Tamika delivered her single "Tonite," and now she returns with a six-track EP titled Family Affair. The R&B project hosts features from singing duo OSHUN, Scott's daughter Young Niyah, and 112's Q. Parker. Family Affair is a solid project with tracks that range from inspirational to break up anthems as Tamika displays talents that have just continued to grow over the years.

“My inspiration for my new EP Family Affair is being able to share my first solo project with my family,” Scott told Rated R&B. “There’s a lot of talent in my family and we walk around our home creating and having a good time, so it feels good to be able to put some of the things on my project." Check out Family Affair and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. No (Interlude)

2. Go Outside in the Rain

3. All of Me ft. Q. Parker

4. Almost Over

5. Reflection ft. Young Niyah & OSHUN

6. What Was I Thinking