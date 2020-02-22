For years, Tami Roman was an intricate part of the Basketball Wives cast. She was often portrayed as the lovable, yet hot-tempered woman who was prone to fighting, arguing, and being entangled in drama. Now that she's moving on to a new phase of life as a newlywed, Tami has quit the VH1 series because she can't be bothered with the controversy the show perpetuates.



Rick Diamond / Staff / Getty Images

During a visit to Fox Soul's One on One with Keyshia Cole, Tami talked about stepping away from the reality television series that helped make her famous and leaving some old friends and foes behind. "A lot of people saw me leave this year and it was partially due to [Evelyn Lozada]," Tami said. "You can't show up every day—and this has been going on since I started basketball wives in 2010, so 10 years of, 'B*tch, what's wrong with you? Leave me the f*ck alone!'''

Tami got to a point where she was done with it all. When asked if she and Basketball Wives executive producer Shaunie O'Neal were close, Tami hesitated. “I thought in my mind that we were close," she answered. "I thought that we had a camaraderie and a sisterhood and a mutual respect for each other. I found out over the past three seasons I kinda felt like the lack of friendship was shown rather than the sisterhood as it pertained to me, which was unfortunate because I care for Shaunie.”

She went on to say that the show declined when "demon seed" Evelyn returned and she learned that certain things were being said about her behind the scenes. Check out Tami Roman's interview with Keyshia Cole below.