Life wasn't always easy after Tami Roman divorced her NBA star husband Kenny Anderson. When Roman first joined the cast of Basketball Wives, she shared that she did her best to provide for her daughters, even going as far as to rely on food stamps. Yet, Roman has made sure that her time in the reality TV limelight hasn't been in vain and has built on her brand throughout the years—and it's become a very lucrative, worldwide brand.

The 49-year-old newlywed not only reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony last year, but she's been making moves behind the scenes with Love & Hip Hop producer Mona Scott-Young. According to Deadline, Roman and Scott-Young have inked a deal to develop and produce alternative and scripted content.

“Tami is a true multi-hyphenate; not only is she a talent on camera, she’s also an incredibly intuitive and creative producer,” said Scott-Young. I love working with smart, dynamic women and Tami Roman is a rock star!” Tami stated, "I’m so excited about the magic that Mona and I are creating. She has always been very supportive of my career and ideas and I’m happy to be a part of her company. This will be an incredible journey."

The pair will premiere their first project together, Tami Ever After, next Wednesday, June 19 on VH1. The special “highlights Roman’s relationship with longtime boyfriend, Reggie Youngblood and blends his hilarious and entertaining family from Houston, TX with Roman’s popular and charismatic daughters."