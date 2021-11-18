Those controversial Basketball Wives moments are behind her and Tami Roman has spent the better part of her recent years building her brand. She has appeared on her own Fox Soul series and often pops up on social media alongside her husband, Reggie Youngblood. Their relationship was well-documented while on Basketball Wives, including Tami's hesitation to take the next step due to their 17-year age difference.

The couple has openly spoken about possibly welcoming children in the future, but 51-year-old Roman recently told The Real that she has no motherhood aspirations at the moment. Instead, she offered up another solution that raised eyebrows.



Presley Ann / Stringer / Getty Images

After telling The Real that her and Reggie's children plans were "on pause," Roman explained that she is focused on making business moves, not babies.

“I feel like I’m at a point where my career is starting to do and reward me for all of the time and my efforts that I’ve been in this business and a baby for me right now would just be the thing to do,” said the actress. “A baby for me right now, would just not be the thing to do... So, what I offered him was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his baby, we could get back together.”

Roman added that she would not have any issues with helping to raise the child, but she does not want to endure the physical and mental hardships that come with in vitro fertilization. She already has two adult daughters that she shared with her former NBA star ex-husband Kenny Anderson.

“It’s just...I don’t want to have it, I don’t want to get my eggs," said Roman. "It’s really about him being able to have his legacy here because he’s an only child. And he does not have any children, so it’s really more for him than it is for me.” Watch below.