Her R&B group Xscape had a successful return that included a tour and reality television show, but Tiny Harris has been slowly easing her way into dropping her solo project. In May, Tiny released her single "I F*CKIN <3 YOU" and she recently held a listening party for her forthcoming album. For decades, fans have known her as the pint-sized member of a girl group, rapper T.I.'s wife, or as a hip hop reality star, but now she's ready to solidify herself as a solo artist.

"Sometimes it’s harder to branch out from what they [the fans] know…I thought, maybe if I create something different with this new music, maybe they’ll get into it,” Harris said when she screened her new album. "In the songs, I'm addressing things and at the same time, you'll be able to understand and actually feel it."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Baller Alert caught up with the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star and asked if she'd consider collaborating with her children. "I have a song with Zonnique already," she said. "It will be on my project, and King wants me to do a little something on one of his songs." Tiny was also asked how she's able to balance having a life that's played out for reality television cameras while also maintaining her privacy. “Well, you let people know what’s acceptable for you to deal with and the rest of it, you have to keep for yourself and keep private for your own sanity," she said.

What keeps her 19-year relationship with T.I. solid? “You just gotta keep working at it every day. Love though. It's all love."