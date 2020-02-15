Tame Impala's Kevin Parker recently spoke with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 and explained how Travis Scott was a major inspiration for his new album The Slow Rush.

“It was awesome. He’s so enthused by ideas,” Parker said regarding Scott. “He doesn’t waste time kind of doubting himself or doubting things. Which is extremely valuable, because you need that burst of conviction. I tried to take on some of that conviction when I’m working, because doubt and all that kind of stuff is poisonous in creativity.”

Tame Impala is credited on Astroworld as the producer for "Skeletons."

The Slow Rush is Tame Impala's first album since Currents in 2015 and contains the singles “Lost in Yesterday," “Posthumous Forgiveness,” “It Might Be Time,” and “Borderline.”

“It was over a long period of time and had a lot of sessions to it,” Parker continued. “At some points, there were 10, 20 people in the room. You could just be there and hang out and not do anything for like an hour. And then something perks your ears up, and you can be like, ‘Oh yeah yeah, plug me in, I’ve got an idea.’ We’d go for hours until three in the morning.”

Stream The Slow Rush here.