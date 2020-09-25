Tame Impala Enlist Blood Orange For "Borderline" Remix

What do Devonte Hynes and Kevin Parker have in common?

The two talented multi-instrumentalists have been deeply embedded behind the scenes in hip hop, with production and songwriting credits on projects by the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky, in addition to leading successful projects of their own.

Hynes, who has worked with artists from Mariah Carey to FKA Twigs to Solange, has a particular talent for bringing artists into his world while still making it sound like them. He completely reworks the lead single from Tame Impala's latest studio album to the point that it's almost unrecognizable (but in a good way).

He slows its electro-inspired strut into a languid creep, with a clean guitar groove and smooth bassline to match. He infuses the track at points with sprawling pads from the Moog and Juno synthesizers, giving the song a wide space that was missing in the original.

Check out the Blood Orange remix to Tame Impala's "Borderline" below and let us know what you think. Are you feeling Dev Hynes' edits?

Quotable Lyrics

Will I be known and loved?

Little closer, close enough

I'm a loser, loosen up

Setting free, must be tough

Will I be known and loved?

L.A. really messed me up

And it isn't cut and dry

Starting to sober up

Has it been long enough?