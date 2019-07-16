The marriage between Tamar Braxton and her estranged husband Vincent Herbert has officially come to an end. The former couple, who share a son together, were going through ups and downs in their divorce and at one point things were put on hold since Vincent was "under the weather."

"Vince has been under the weather so I’ve been holding down the fort,” Tamar previously stated. “But we’re not enemies...We co-parent really really well." Another stage of their divorce had Vincent dealing with some financial issues, but that's all in the past now since TMZ reports that the couple are no longer legally married. The publication details how a judge has finalized their divorce despite the fact that they haven't situated their assets.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

While Tamar is no longer married, it doesn't mean she's not in a relationship since she's already proudly introduced her new man, David Adefeso, to her following. David has been very open when it comes to expressing his love for Tamar on Instagram, recently writing how grateful he is to have her in his life.

"I can’t help now thinking that although our connection became inextinguishable right from that day we met in the late summer blue month of June, it took me almost two weeks to July 13, the day I took this picture of you, to realize I needed to continue the rest of my journey with you," he wrote.