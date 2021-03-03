Tamar Braxton has had a tumultuous last year, and a lot of the drama seems to be surrounding her ex-finance David Adefeso. When Braxton attempted to commit suicide in September 2020, originally Adefeso was among those blamed. Nonetheless their relationship is clearly confusing, because that same month, the tables seemingly turned when Adefeso filed a domestic violence restraining order against the singer.

In court documents, Adefeso stated that Tamar attacked him and started to punch him while he was driving his Rolls-Royce and threatened to have him killed. Then, allegedly, Tamar violently socked him in the jugular, disorienting him and nearly causing him to crash. When he parked the car Tamar started trashing it, apparently smashing the camera and rear view mirror. He says he suffered bruising to his neck and shoulder area along with the damage to his Rolls.

Tamar Braxton denied all of these allegations publicly during a visit to the The Tamron Hall Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamron Hall Show (@tamronhallshow)

Now, the two were due back in court, but since neither of them decided to show in court the restraining order was dissolved and the case was dismissed.

The reason for their absence in court still remains a mystery, but apparently they are at least on good enough terms that they do not wish to maintain the restraining order. We'll keep you updated when we hear from either party on the situation.

[via]



