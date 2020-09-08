Just weeks after her reported suicide attempt, Tamar Braxton is back in the news because her boyfriend David Adefeso has reportedly filed a restraining order against her.

According to TMZ, Adefeso has filed paperwork in court to secure a restraining order against his girlfriend Tamar Braxton after a reported domestic violence incident. Details are scarce regarding what happened between them. The extent of his allegations is currently unclear.

The court has reportedly not approved David's request yet for a restraining order.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

This follows a string of troubling reports regarding Tamar Braxton's personal life. Things seem to have gone downhill since the summer, with her reported suicide attempt still on everybody's mind. She has been feuding with WeTV, the network that houses Braxton Family Values, because of the way she was allegedly being treated on the show, asking to be let go from her contract.

David was the one who called 911 after Tamar's reported suicide attempt, describing the situation and even mentioning her beef with WeTV during the phone call.

Hopefully, everything is alright between Tamar and David and this was just a misunderstanding.



David Livingston/Getty Images

We will keep you posted on any details as they become available. As of this publication, there is no information on the domestic violence incident.

