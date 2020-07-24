Following the release of the 911 call from David Adefeso regarding Tamar Braxton's reported overdose, he has come forward with an update on his girlfriend's condition. Tamar Braxton was found inside of her Los Angeles hotel room unresponsive due to a suspected suicide attempt and during the 911 call, Adefeso mentioned her issues with her "network." There have been reports that Tamar was unhappy with Braxton Family Values network WeTV because of how they were handling business behind the scenes, including reported accusations that producers revealed family secrets that involved Tamar being sexually abused for years as a child and adolescent.



Cooper Neill / Stringer / Getty Images

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment,” Adefeso reportedly said. "Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

Meanwhile, WeTV hasn't publicly responded to the rumored allegations, but they did send out a blanket message saying that they were praying for Tamar and her recovery.

