Many couples are spending their time quarantined by social distancing together, and Tamar Braxton hopes that this time alone with boyfriend David Adefeso will result in a bundle of joy. The youngest Braxton sister shares a six-year-old son with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and as the world attempts to avoid COVID-19, Tamar seems to have contracted Baby Fever.



Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images

The singer took to her Instagram Story to share what she hopes to accomplish during this global lockdown. "Lord please give me a Coronavirus miracle baby," Tamar wrote with a series of baby and praying hands emojis. There were a few Instagram users who were quick to blast the singer for asking for a "Coronavirus miracle baby," but after her screenshot was shared to The Shade Room, Tamar cleared up her remarks.

"I meant quarantined Miracle baby....🤦🏽‍♀️," Tamar responded. "I’m putting my phone down chile... this cabin fever 😂😂🙏🏼." In other news, Tamar recently released the music video to her Hitmaka-produced R&B ballad "Crazy Kind of Love" that samples Whitney Houston's "Saving All My Love For You." The song is featured on the True to the Game II: Gena's Story soundtrack and Tamar Braxton calls on boyfriend David Adefeso to strip down and star as her love interest in the visual. You can check that out here.