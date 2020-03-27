Tamar Braxton shared on Instagram that she hoped for a "Coronavirus miracle baby" and people weren't thrilled about her choice of words.
Many couples are spending their time quarantined by social distancing together, and Tamar Braxton hopes that this time alone with boyfriend David Adefeso will result in a bundle of joy. The youngest Braxton sister shares a six-year-old son with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and as the world attempts to avoid COVID-19, Tamar seems to have contracted Baby Fever.
Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images
The singer took to her Instagram Story to share what she hopes to accomplish during this global lockdown. "Lord please give me a Coronavirus miracle baby," Tamar wrote with a series of baby and praying hands emojis. There were a few Instagram users who were quick to blast the singer for asking for a "Coronavirus miracle baby," but after her screenshot was shared to The Shade Room, Tamar cleared up her remarks.
"I meant quarantined Miracle baby....🤦🏽♀️," Tamar responded. "I’m putting my phone down chile... this cabin fever 😂😂🙏🏼." In other news, Tamar recently released the music video to her Hitmaka-produced R&B ballad "Crazy Kind of Love" that samples Whitney Houston's "Saving All My Love For You." The song is featured on the True to the Game II: Gena's Story soundtrack and Tamar Braxton calls on boyfriend David Adefeso to strip down and star as her love interest in the visual. You can check that out here.