Tamar Braxton is one of the latest guests to pay a visit to Wendy Williams self-titled talk show for her new season. The 42-year-old surprised everyone when she stepped on stage wearing nothing but a pair of Spanx and as it turns out the fashion move was intentional. When Tamar sat down, Wendy right away asked where her dress was located, leading Tamar to explain that the interview would be the last time she's wearing Spanx as part of her lifestyle change.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

"Everybody talking about Hot Girl Summer, I'm lying, I had a Warm Girl Summer with a filter. I'm not doing that no more, I can't. My stomach is having several seats on my lap. I can't live my life like this," she explained, via TooFab. Tamar explained how it's necessary to feel physically amazing to then feel amazing on a mental level.

"I challenge myself to become my best self. Period," she added. "I just got tired of stuffing my stomach in my pants. Why we sitting around here fronting and lying about, 'I feel amazing,' you do not feel amazing after you eat burger, pizza, fries and three martinis like I like to eat -- don't judge me! -- I'm just saying. I just feel like God has a lot in store for me ... I want to be mentally ready for it."