We may have another Jacquees-inspired challenge and it's all thanks to Tamar Braxton. If there is one thing Jacquees is known for, among his R&B singing peers and his devoted fans, it's that he will "eeeeeEEEEee" his way through a song without hesitation. His signature run is often imitated but never duplicated, and while the public has often teased Jacquees over his singing style, he takes it all in stride.

The self-proclaimed King of R&B has captured the attention of a pair of singing sisters, specifically Toni Braxton and Tamar Braxton, and in a clip the latter shared online, she was putting in work trying to master Jacquee's run.

Toni was apparently behind the camera while Tamar's son, Logan, can be heard telling his mother she isn't quite getting it.

In the caption, Tamar added, "@tonibraxton has been laughing at me cause I’ve been trying to get this run for about an hour. Can’t nobody do a @jacquees run. That’s why I enjoy him so much[smiling emoji with hearts] I love him yall[crown emoji]Who gone show me?? [weary emojis] (land of the freeeeee song) #eeeeeechallenge."

Jacquees hopped in the comment section and seemed to enjoy Tamar's attempts. "I love y’all , it ain’t EEEeeeeASY! Lol," he wrote alongside several crying laughing emojis. Check it out below and let us know if you can master Jacquees's "eeeeEEE."