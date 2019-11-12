Tamar Braxton probably got more Twitter and Instagram notifications yesterday than she has in a while. The 42-year-old was the topic of conversation when she unloaded on Instagram about the sexuality of men. "If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he don’t touch u, it’s NOT YOU!! HE WANT A MAN!! And that’s on my momma," she wrote in a PSA.



Many thought her comments were related to her seemingly broken relationship with David Adefeso but Tamar has now come through to try and advert the crisis, detailing how her "public service announcement" has nothing to do with her man. "Y’all know I’m going live....If you are in ya bag, ya shouldn’t be. I shouldn’t have been in My feelings, &ranted on social media based off a conversation with my friends. I was talking about me but not me and David. I’ve been through a lot. This is why i stay on my fake page," she wrote on Twitter.

So there we have it. We now know Tamar's capable of saying some questionable things and she has a burner account. On another note, things seem to be going well with her and David as per her latest share to Instagram.