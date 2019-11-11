Tamar Braxton has been keeping a low radar ever since she reinstigated her feud with her former The Real talk show hosts. However, this past weekend she jumped back on the radar when she dropped off a "public service announcement" for women who are with men that "don't touch" them.



Before her bold words, Tamar posted an image to Instagram that simply read: "This love thing is FULL of SCANDAL!!!!" Her next share was posted to both her feed and Instagram story before being deleted and detailed how men "really do be gay" and there isn't enough beauty and makeup in the world that can change that.

“The truth is ladies that these dudes out here really be gay!! It ain’t enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to keep them!! They want DICK!! Periodt!! It’s nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make u not good enough!! If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he don’t touch u, it’s NOT YOU!! HE WANT A MAN!! And that’s on my momma," she wrote.

We think it's safe to say Tamar may have broken up with David Adefeso, the man she was proudly dating just a few months ago. Of course, we can't confirm if he's the man Tamar is going off about but considering how open she's been about her feelings she may come through with more on the story.



