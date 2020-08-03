As Tamar Braxton recovers from her recent hospitalization, there have been rumors spread in the media about her partner, David Adefeso. There are "sources" claiming that the Braxton family find him controlling and don't think he's right for Tamar, but the singer took to her Instagram to pen a lengthy message laying those unfavorable rumors to rest.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

To begin, Tamar revealed in her message that she and David Adefeso are engaged. She mentioned that she's "been said yes" while sharing a video clip she posted alongside her caption and thanked Adefeso for "saving my life." Tamar wrote: "If you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things...so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life... I’m so grateful."

"I was in our home lifeless 😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy," she added. "But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or 'that’s that African man' 😒🤦🏽‍♀️👀 like I don’t have a mind of my own."

Tamar also wrote that he's been by her side when no one else has and continued to declare her undying love for him. Read through her message in full below.