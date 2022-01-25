Tamar Braxton is calling for her family to finally receive their flowers. Earlier this week, the mother of one hopped on to social media to share her thoughts on the snubs Braxton Family Values has been hit with over the years.

"Ya wanna know a fun fact?" Braxton asked her Instagram followers in an Instagram post on Monday, January 24th. "We have been the only and #1 Black all-female family show for the past 10 years and have NEVER been nominated or fairly compensated for ANYTHING!!"

The black and white photo sees the 44-year-old posing alongside four of her family members, all of them showing off their legs while hiding their midsections behind what looks like a silky bedsheet.

"Sometimes you have to be your OWN flower," Tamar continued. "We love each other and get along better than ever now. Let that sink in... We forgive you #FOREVERTHEBRAXTONGIRLS."

Friends and fans of the family rushed to the comment section to show love to the Braxton family. "Love y'all," one user wrote. "We all know why, but y'all never need an award to tell you how great and how many lives you all connected with!! Eff dem trophies WE WINNING IN LIFE!"

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

"I don't like that," Brandy added. Others wrote, "that's crazy. Y'all carried that whole network," and "unfortunately it's time to start celebrating ourselves instead of [needing] recognition from these white-owned establishments who pick and choose. It's not fair, but we have to take a bigger look at how y'all are REAL TALENT."

Are you surprised by Tamar Braxton's "fun fact"? Drop a comment below and let us know.