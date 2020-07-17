We’ve been sending love and light to Tamar Braxton this week after the star reportedly made an attempt to take her own life. Braxton was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious inside her hotel room. The 911 call placed around 10 PM Thursday claimed that someone at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Los Angeles had attempted to take their life.

While her exact condition is unknown, she appears to be stabilized. A representative for the television personality issued a statement: "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It seems like Hollywood is just as concerned for the singer’s recovery as we are, and Tamar’s celeb friends are rallying around her and sending messages of love and support.

Mariah Carey

The music legend posted a warm message to Tamar coupled with four red-heart emojis.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis included a message about the importance of mental health in social justice advocacy while sending prayers to Tamar and her family. Jhene Aiko showed her support by retweeting her message.

SZA

SZA sent a simple message letting us know she’s thinking about Tamar along with some prayer hand emojis and seemed genuinely shocked by the news.

Karen Civil

Marketing giant Karen Civil reminded Tamar that she is both loved and appreciated in her kind words to the singer.

Young Baby Tate

Rapper Young Baby Tate expressed similar sentiments to other stars.

Perez Hilton

The King of Gossip shared a warm throwback memory of the singer calling her, “wonderfully wacky” and a “bright light.”

Missy Elliot

Finally, rap legend Missy Elliot shared a beautiful photo of her friend and sent prayers to the Braxton family. Additionally, Missy also shared a message about the realities of depression.

We're sending more positive vibes Tamar's way, and wishing her a peaceful recovery.