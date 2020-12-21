Five months after Tamar Braxton's suicide attempt, the R&B songstress and reality star got candid about the moments leading up to the tragic day. The youngest Braxton sister recently sat down with actress Taraji P. Henson for her Peace of Mind With Taraji Facebook Watch series and revealed that she attempted to take her life because she thought her son would be better without her.

"Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV," Tamar said emotionally. She went on to add, referencing her status as a television personality, "I thought in that moment...because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama."

Following her appearance on the show, the 43-year-old songstress penned a touching tribute to Taraji on Instagram today, thanking the Empire actress for listening and offering her support. "Dear Taraji, Thank you. Thank you for not only having me on your show but creating a safe place to tell parts of my story so others can see the signs that I didn’t see," she began. "I was so jacked up back then, that I had no idea that It was ok to feel. You have to feel So you can heal. Many may see this interview and think “ here comes Tamar again.” But, that’s not what you saw. You said “I can’t wait to see her so I can hug her."

Sharing more kind words about the actress, she concluded, "Thank you for opportunity to keep me under construction and while others watch, may they go and get the help they need to feel, and be healed and be seen like me. Thank you for this #peaceofmind I love you my sister."

Check out the full episode below.