After the shocking news that Meghan McCain would be leaving The View after multiple seasons on the show, a fan suggested that Tamar Braxton would make the perfect replacement, and she's actually considering it.

The star was previously a co-host on The Real from its premiere in 2013 until 2016. Tamar left the show after a mutual decision was made to part ways after differences with her co-stars Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Meghan McCain's decision came on Thursday morning’s show after years of live feuds with her co-hosts. Similar to Tamar’s experience on The Real, Meghan didn’t “think it was worth it anymore," according to CNN.The remaining co-hosts on The View include Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Tamar saw the tagged tweet suggesting that she join the cast and she commented, “Tamar on the view?” to get some input from her followers.

One fan responded, “Nah it’s not time yet. Maybe when you’re older. Most def should be hosting on some kinda show just not The View yet. We wanna see you having fun on daytime tv.”

Tamar Braxton has emerged in a new light this year after a rough 2020 for the star, starting with her suicide attempt and ending with a messy breakup with her ex, David Adefeso. With the fate of her role on of Braxton Family Values pretty much settled, Tamar could thrive in a new position that aligns with her past experience in daytime TV.

Could you see Tamar as a member of The View?