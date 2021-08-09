Saweetie's McDonald's meal has officially launched and already, people are having disastrous side effects to the odd concoction. On the first day of the limited edition release, reality television star Tamar Braxton rushed to pick up the Saweetie Meal, which comes with "Saweetie 'n Sour" sauce, but she got into a minor car accident on the way to the fast-food joint.

"There is an age limit on McDonald’s and I’m sure of it," said Tamar about the meal, which she suggests Saweetie must have been high for. "My taste buds won’t let me be great [face-palm emoji]. then not to mention a pole out of nowhere hits my brand new car I waited 2 months for on the 101 [sad face emojis] k... now I Gotta go spend some time in ivory tower room. Good bless y’all... go support our queen at @mcdonalds big moves @saweetie we proud of you."

She filmed her live reaction to the meal, which did not sit well with her stomach. Tamar was a big fan of the branding of the latest McDonald's artist collaboration, but after getting into a car accident and getting sick from the meal, it's unclear if she'll be returning for a re-run.

Check out how Tamar reacted to Saweetie's McDonald's meal below, as well as how Twitter is taking the launch.