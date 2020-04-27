Tamar Braxton, Celebrity Big Brother winner, singer, and actress, knows what she's got and she won't let it go to waste.

Despite being in quarantine, Tamar isn't about to let her social media feed turn into a food page, considering all she's been doing these days is cooking and eating. Like the rest of us, Braxton isn't feeling entirely keen on photo-shoots and thirst-trappy content with the potential end of the world in sight. While she may not be posing for new shots, she has tons of vintage footage that she can share until this is all over.



David Livingston/Getty Images

Uploading a throwback thirst trap video to Instagram, Tamar Braxton showed the world some body in a very revealing lingerie look.

"Posting my old life cause I refuse to post some food which is the life in currently living," wrote the 43-year-old on Insta.

The video is bawdy and very X-rated, with Tamar giving fans a glimpse of one of her go-to-sleep looks. Do you think she intended to send this to her boyfriend David Adefeso?

Take a look at the video above and stay tuned because it definitely seems as though she will be sharing more content like this. Are you a fan?