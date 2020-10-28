She promised that she was going to tell it all when she visited the Tamron Hall Show, and by the look of the teaser that was released, Tamar Braxton is baring it all. The former Braxton Family Values star has been ensnared in controversy over the last few months after she allegedly attempted suicide over the summer and then immediately had troubles with her former fiancé, David Adefeso. We previously reported that Adefeso filed a restraining order against Tamar citing domestic violence, a move that stemmed from an alleged incident that was said to have occurred while they were both in his vehicle. He reportedly claims that he has evidence that Tamar was violent, but while speaking with Tamron Hall, Tamar said that's just not true.



Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images

"I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship and not at any point was David and I in an abusive relationship," said Tamar. Tamron Hall questioned the rumors that Tamar videotaped the alleged incident that occurred inside of Adefeso's vehicle. "I voice recorded it. He videotaped it. He has a camera in his car." When asked if the video or audio recordings show any physical abuse, Tamar answered, "No, it doesn't."

Tamar Braxton was adamant that there's no proof that any physical altercation occurred between the couple and even challenged Adefeso to "release it" if there was. "Let me tell you something Tamron, I loved David. He was my best friend," Tamar said as her voice began to crack. "He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son's best friend as well. They were best friends. And it's just so hard." Check out the clip of Tamar on the Tamron Hall Show below.