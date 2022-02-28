Ahead of her 45th birthday next month, Tamar Braxton is getting vulnerable with her 4.8 million Instagram followers. On Monday, February 28th, she shared a video to her feed that sees her wearing a lacy white lingerie set as she poses for the camera.

"Some of y'all will say this is a thirst trap! And you're right," the Braxton Family Values star wrote in the clip's caption. "But the attention I'm seeking is for MYSELF to MYSELF! This is me in all of my SELF LOVE GLORY!! I will not hide my scars, I will not be ashamed of my past, my flaws, or my body!!"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The controversial reality star continued, "I will love ALL of me just as I am! Get ready for all the self-love posts for 16 days all the way up to #sttamarsday. I'm on the road to 45ine."

As Hello Beautiful notes, the Maryland-born vocalist faced a tough few years after leaving The Real daytime talk show – after feuding with friends and family members publicly, she earned herself a reputation of being "problematic," and even spent some time in the hospital working on her mental health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamar Estine (@tamarbraxton)

In an interview with the publication in 2020, Braxton shared, "It’s been a long hard road for people to understand that television is television and who you are in your true life is another thing, but the responsibility is ultimately mine to try to be the best example that I can be whenever I am seen or portrayed."

"I would like to say the story is never over. There is always time to change your narrative. You don’t like who you are, you don’t like what you’re doing. If you don’t like the people you are around, if you don’t like what you do for a living then change it and get better – change the narrative."





In other Braxton news, back in January, Tamar used her platform to speak out about how she and her family weren't "fairly compensated or nominated" for their show – read more about that here.

