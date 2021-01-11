One thing you've got to respect about Tamar is her brutal honesty. Whether you think she is right or wrong, she is going to get her point across and will hold her tongue back for no one. Braxton wears her heart on her sleeve, even though she faces constant ridicule as a reality show star of one's of America's most famous entertainment families.

After a failed suicide attempt from the pressures of the industry, she shared her gratitude for life, stating “God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason." At her lowest, Tamar revealed that she felt her son would be better off without her, on Taraji P. Henson's new Facebook Watch show Peace Of Mind.

Nowadays, Tamar seems to be in high spirits and is back to stopping folks dead in their tracks when they cross her. A fan suggested that she get back with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert to which she called him her cousin?

That'll teach 'em fan pages to leave these celebrities alone.