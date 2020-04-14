The TikTok takeover is real. The social media app has been long hailed as being one for young people to enjoy dance challenges and the like. However, as this quarantine has much of the world on pause, TikTok is finding that many of their users are of a more mature crowd. The #DontRushChallenge has taken off and is a favorite for those that like to show their glow ups. The challenge features the song "Don't Rush" by Young T, Bugsey, and Headie One, and although the track was released last Fall, every video breathes new life into the hit song.

The latest group to take advantage of the #DontRushChallenge are a few recognizable faces. Whether you've seen these ladies on reality television, watched them in films, caught up with them on social media, or listened to their music, they've become fixtures in entertainment. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams shared the clip to her page and tagged all of the participants including Christina Milian, Tamar Braxton, Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie, Kat Tat, Bia, B. Simone, Lightskin Keisha, and more.

Kwaylon Rogers, also known as Blame It On Kway, got the short end of the stick at the conclusion of the clip, but all of the ladies looked great. Check it out below.