Tamar Braxton Calls On Boyfriend To Star In Sultry "Crazy Kind of Love" Visual

Erika Marie
March 21, 2020 02:22
Crazy Kind of Love
Tamar Braxton
Produced by Hitmaka

Tamar Braxton shares her single "Crazy Kinda Love" that samples Whitney Houston's classic jam "Saving All My Love For You."


Putting her twist on Whitney Houston's classic love song "Saving All My Love For You" is Tamar Braxton who delivered a sultry jam on Friday (March 20). The Braxton Family Values star comes from a family of famous singers, so it's unsurprising that she delivered a stellar performance on her latest R&B single. "Crazy Kind of Love" comes courtesy of famed producer Hitmaka as the two artists partnered up on the single that also acts as the first release from the True to the Game II: Gena's Story soundtrack.

Tamar Braxton also stars in the film alongside noteworthy names including Vivica Fox, Rotimi, Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, Jeremy Meeks, and Andra Fuller. Along with the audio release of "Crazy Kind of Love" comes the music video that stars Tamar's real-life boyfriend, David Adefeso, who strips down to his skivvies and shows the world what he's working with. Check it out and let us know your thoughts on the R&B single.

Quotable Lyrics

If you didn't notice
I don't like to share
Without it, you notice
I still need you there

Oh, I try, oh, I try
To keep you by my side
Picture perfect from afar
I want you
Got a crazy kind of love for you

Tamar Braxton
