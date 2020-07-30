Tamar Braxton is finally speaking out about her recent hospitalization due to a suicide attempt this month.

The reality television star has been recovering from an alleged suicide attempt and, today, she confirmed the reports, claiming that her career in reality television pushed her to the edge.

"First and foremost, Thank you. Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support," said Tamar in her new message. She goes on to hope that her own experience can help somebody navigate their own hard time.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored," she says, blaming the executives at WeTV. "However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most."

Her lengthy message explains all that she went through as a member of the entertainment industry and how it took a toll on her as a person. She concludes by saying that what happened on July 16 was her "attempt to end my pain and my life."

Continue sending prayers, love, and positivity to Tamar Braxton.