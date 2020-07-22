Tamar Braxton’s family is apparently confused about the things her boyfriend said when he called 911 the night of her suicide attempt.

When David Adefeso, Tamar’s boyfriend, called 911, he spoke about some of the issues that Tamar had with WeTV. The network hosts Tamar's reality TV show, and it's been revealed that Tamar recently criticized the production of the show and its depiction of her and her family members.

However, Tamar's family members were puzzled as to why David would bring up the alleged issue with her network during this emergency call, when the reality TV star was clearly in need of medical attention.

A viewer of the pilot episode for Tamar’s new reality show, Get Ya Life! told TMZ that David comes off as "demanding and controlling."

Apparently, Adefeso was unhappy with the episode. According to unnamed sources, the family believes that his mention of WeTV during the call proves that David was the one who had a problem with the show, and was influencing Tamar's emotions and actions because of it.

Tamar's family reportedly noticed that her moods tended to be dependent on David's, and that he's quite involved in her decision-making processes.

Tamar has reportedly been moved to a different hospital, and is in stable condition.

