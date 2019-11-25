mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Taliwhoah Shares "Another Dimension" Debut Album

Milca P.
November 25, 2019 00:49
32 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Another Dimension
Taliwhoah

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The British singer shares her debut.


London-bred, Los Angeles-based singer Taliwhoah has returned to share her debut album Another Dimension via Rostrum Records.

The new project finds her crafting eleven total tracks among collaborators that include Arin Ray, M.I. Abaga, and Sham Sak Pase.

"It was amazing being able to collaborate with the amazing Sham Sak Pase," she revealed to Wonderland of her collaboration with Sak Pase The track is such a vibe and so close to my musical roots. Being able to shoot the video in Toronto was incredible too. There’s so much African and Caribbean influence there and I’m glad I got to experience it for my first time the way I did.”

Enjoy Another Dimension below.

Taliwhoah new music new song Mixtapes another dimension
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Taliwhoah Shares "Another Dimension" Debut Album
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject