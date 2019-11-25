Taliwhoah Shares "Another Dimension" Debut Album

London-bred, Los Angeles-based singer Taliwhoah has returned to share her debut album Another Dimension via Rostrum Records.

The new project finds her crafting eleven total tracks among collaborators that include Arin Ray, M.I. Abaga, and Sham Sak Pase.

"It was amazing being able to collaborate with the amazing Sham Sak Pase," she revealed to Wonderland of her collaboration with Sak Pase The track is such a vibe and so close to my musical roots. Being able to shoot the video in Toronto was incredible too. There’s so much African and Caribbean influence there and I’m glad I got to experience it for my first time the way I did.”

Enjoy Another Dimension below.