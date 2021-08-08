Talib Kweli says that De La Soul now owns the rights to their music after years of not have control of their catalog. He did not confirm if their albums would appear on streaming services.

"Ladies and gentlemen I spoke to @djmaseo from the legendary @wearedelasoul today and it's official... after years of being taken advantage by the recording industry in the worst possible ways, De La Soul now owns all the rights to their masters and is in full control of the amazing music they have created," Kweli wrote, Saturday night. "Let's salute Plugs 1, 2 and 3 for sticking to their guns and showing us that we can all beat the system if we come together as a community. Let's hear it for black ownership of black art! Congratulations fellas..."



The group's debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, is widely considered one of the best hip-hop albums of all time, but a younger audience has been unable to stream the project as it has been kept off of streaming services. Earlier this year, Reservoir Media acquired Tommy Boy, which owned De La Soul's back catalog, for $100 million. The company has said they are working to get the music online.

