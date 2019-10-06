Talib Kweli Joins Mike Posner On "Legacy"

Despite suffering a recent rattlesnake bite, Mike Posner is continuing to push forward with his Walk Across America efforts and continues to diligently deliver on new music to attach to each benchmark, having successfully walked over 2,000 miles so far.

Now, Posner has shared a new offering in which Talib Kweli is recruited to share a verse with "Legacy." It follows up on the previous releases of "Look What I've Become" with Ty Dolla $ign, "Prince Akeem" ft. Wiz Khalifa, "Slow It Down", and "Nothing Is Wrong".

"This journey has completely changed my life and how I think of myself and where I live," Posner says as he releases "Legacy." "I get all the credit but in reality there’s so many people that have helped me along."

Quotable Lyrics

Legacy is when you're silent, but your presence felt

The product like drugs, 'cause it sells itself

Yeah, you survived many disasters

And now, they hang your jersey from the rafters

And see these jokers gettin' greedier?

Gotta hit the road when the locals don't believe in ya

-Talib Kweli