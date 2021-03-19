mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Talib Kweli & Diamond D Ready "Gotham" Album With "The Quiet One" Ft. Busta Rhymes

Erika Marie
March 19, 2021 01:30
The Quiet One
Talib Kweli & Diamond D Feat. Busta Rhymes

The veteran artists come together for a bar-heavy collaboration.


After taking a bit of a hiatus, Busta Rhymes is back in full force. The rapper is featured on "The Quiet One," the latest release from Talib Kweli and Diamond D. The latter two artists have worked together on Gotham, their album that hits streaming services on April 16. We've already received the A.F.R.O.-assisted "Far Out Bar Out," and now they've returned with a track that taps into the origins of Hip Hop.

On "The Quiet One," you won't find a trap-themed production or autotuned artists; the veteran rappers give a more old-school approach to the artistry of rap, and it's something that has paid off well for all artists involved, including Bronx producer Diamond D. Stream "The Quiet One" and let us know if there are any bars that caught your attention.

Quotable Lyrics

I was never the quiet one
Been the voice of the people for my entire run
1991 that's when I begun

Talib Kweli & Diamond D
