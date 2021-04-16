mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Talib Kweli & Diamond D Drop Off New Album "Gotham"

Mitch Findlay
April 16, 2021 11:59
Gotham
Talib Kweli & Diamond D

Talib Kweli and Diamond D come through with their full-length album "Gotham," a ten-track project featuring Busta Rhymes and more.


It's a good day to be a fan of the bars, with albums from Conway The Machine, Yelawolf and DJ Paul, a deluxe reissue of Busta RhymesThe Coming, and a brand new drop from Talib Kweli and Diamond D in Gotham. Complete with a concise ten-tracks and features from Busta Rhymes, Skyzoo, John Forté, and more, Gotham is primarily Talib and Diamond's showcase, with the former issuing a welcome reminder of exactly how he gets down on the mic.

Though Talib's focus has largely shifted to his thorough People's Party podcasting, his pen has clearly remained well-honed. Opening track "Sons Of Gotham" sets an impressive tone, as Kweli absolutely obliterates Diamond D's production with a salvo of bars. "Olympic" continues the pace as Kweli refuses to relent, a sign that bodes well for the eventual release of the anticipated Blackstar sequel. Behind the boards, Diamond D keeps it moving with a versatile array of beats that effectively inspire his counterpart in a variety of different ways. 

Longtime fans will have plenty to unpack throughout their trip to Gotham, and should you be among those who have taken the plunge, sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

