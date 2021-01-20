mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Talib Kweli & Diamond D Connect With A.F.R.O. On "Far Out Bar Out"

Aron A.
January 20, 2021 15:28
Talib Kweli and Diamond D release a new track from their upcoming collaborative project, "Gotham: A Hip-Hop Love Letter To New York City."


One of the greatest MCs of all time will be linking up with the legendary Diamond D of the Diggin' In The Crates Crew for an ode to New York City. The rapper and producer announced that they would be releasing a joint project titled, Gotham: A Hip-Hop Love Letter To New York City. The album's due out sometime this year, though a release date hasn't been set. Until we get that, they've served up a new single to get us excited for what they have in store this year. The two teamed up for the single, "Far Out Bar Out" featuring A.F.R.O. Kweli and A.F.R.O. go bar-for-bar over the classic East Coast production.

Peep the single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics
I'm never subtle
and I love it when they fumble they words
And start to mumble, and I'm still calm and humble

Talib Kweli
Talib Kweli Diamond D A.F.R.O.
