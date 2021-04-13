Talib Kweli & Diamond D Connect On "Attention Span" Ft. Skyzoo

When one of rap's most celebrated MCs and producers come together, you know you're about to get something special. Talib Kweli and Diamond D have been revving up for the release of a brand new collaborative project, Gotham. The rap titans emerged last week with the release of their latest single, "Attention Span" ft. Skyzoo. Diamond D brings a hardcore and gritty instrumental to the table for Talib Kweli and Skyzoo to flex their pen game over. Slick bars, tight flows, and top-tier production are exactly what this trio of artists brings to the table on this record. "You don't pay attention, man/ That's why your pockets is the size of your attention span," Talib raps off the rip.

Check out the latest track from Talib and Diamond D below.

Quotable Lyrics

You know how the story go, born alone, die alone

'Til they bring the gentrified home for the glory road

They made us underrated icons in front of a tripod

'Cause for every Chelsea Handler, there's always a Tyshawn

