Coming into this season, everyone knew the Lakers were going to be stacked. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis coming back, the Lakers were good, to begin with, but then they added Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, and Marc Gasol which ultimately made them even more overpowered. Now, it seems like the Lakers are getting some added production from their young guns, as Talen Horton-Tucker has emerged as the MVP of the preseason.

Last night, THT scored a whopping 33 points against the Clippers, while notching another 10 rebounds and four assists. It was an incredible performance that proved to be an adequate follow-up to his equally impressive showing on Friday night.

With Horton-Tucker displaying such dominant ability, it's clear that he will be in for some increased playing time throughout the season. LeBron James has been helping to mentor THT and after showing out during these last couple of games, it seems inevitable that he will find his way into the Lakers rotation on a more consistent basis.

As for Lakers fans, well, they were absolutely elated about THT's performance and made sure to let their feelings be known on social media. In fact, many fans believe THT is about to get Kyle Kuzma's minutes. If this were to happen, perhaps Kuzma could be traded, as THT takes the reigns.