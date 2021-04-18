Taleban Dooda Rides Around With "Chopstix" On His Latest Banger

Florida remains a hotbed for talent and Taleban Dooda is making a strong case why he's got up next. The rapper began making massive waves in the last year alone. His single, "Tru Colors" put many people on notice while the past few months, he's proven that he could stand alongside artists like 42 Dugg and more.

This week, the rapper came through with a brand new single titled, "Chopstix." The rapper's slides through over bass-heavy production with a vengeance as he details the ins and outs of his reality in under two minutes. The single was accompanied by a music video that showcases the rapper in a more cinematic light.

Check the latest from Taleban DOoda below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

They know we breakin' the rules

We the ones puttin' the bass in the boom

Sent two bits, ain't guns off Doom

Glock .45 shakin' the room