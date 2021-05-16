Taleban Dooda Makes His Mark With Debut Album "Fallen Angel"

19-year-old Taleban Dooda has been establishing himself as a newfound force in the South that's readying to claim his stake in the game. Over the past year, he's blown up off of songs like "Tru Colors" and "2 In Da Morning." This week, he shared his latest body of work and formal debut album, Fallen Angel. The 17-song project includes previously released singles like "Chopstix" ft. Tory Lanez and "Broken Soul." The project includes a few other heavy-hitters attached to the project such as 42 Dugg, Yung Bleu, and production from TM88 and Internet Money.

Peep the project and tracklist below.

1. Demon Time

2. Finish Him

3. Broken Soul

4. Chosen feat. T9ine

5. My Bruddas feat. OMB Peezy

6. Backwards

7. Heart Turned To Ice

8. Sinning

9. No Libs

10. More Than Average feat. Yung Bleu

11. Stay Dangerous feat. Dee Watkins

12. Trappin Ain't Dead feat. 42 Dugg

13. Dis Dooda

14. Ready For War

15. Chopstix II ft. Tory Lanez

16. Come Back Again

17. Tru Colors (Bonus)