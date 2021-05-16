mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Taleban Dooda Makes His Mark With Debut Album "Fallen Angel"

Aron A.
May 16, 2021 16:11
Fallen Angel
Taleban Dooda

Taleban Dooda makes his debut with "Fallen Angel" ft. 42 Dugg, Tory Lanez, Yung Bleu, and more.


19-year-old Taleban Dooda has been establishing himself as a newfound force in the South that's readying to claim his stake in the game. Over the past year, he's blown up off of songs like "Tru Colors" and "2 In Da Morning." This week, he shared his latest body of work and formal debut album, Fallen Angel. The 17-song project includes previously released singles like "Chopstix" ft. Tory Lanez and "Broken Soul." The project includes a few other heavy-hitters attached to the project such as 42 Dugg, Yung Bleu, and production from TM88 and Internet Money.

Peep the project and tracklist below.

1. Demon Time
2. Finish Him
3. Broken Soul
4. Chosen feat. T9ine
5. My Bruddas feat. OMB Peezy
6. Backwards
7. Heart Turned To Ice
8. Sinning
9. No Libs
10. More Than Average feat. Yung Bleu
11. Stay Dangerous feat. Dee Watkins
12. Trappin Ain't Dead feat. 42 Dugg
13. Dis Dooda
14. Ready For War
15. Chopstix II ft. Tory Lanez
16. Come Back Again
17. Tru Colors (Bonus)

