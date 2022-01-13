Takeoff and Rich The Kid have both been active dropping music over the past year. Last summer, Takeoff and Migos released the final album of their Culture trilogy, including features from Drake, Cardi B, NBA YoungBoy, Polo G, Pop Smoke and many more.

A few months later in October, Rich The Kid linked up with Lil Wayne for their collaborative album Trust Fund Babies in which they intriguingly merged their styles in a less than 30 minute project, recruiting YG for a feature verse as well. Rich The Kid also looks to drop a joint project with NBA YoungBoy in the near future as well, which is a potential sequel to their 2020 album Nobody Safe.

While making all of these respective moves, it is only right that Takeoff and Rich The Kid celebrate their accomplishments. This past week, the two met up at the club and decided to flex their money by making it rain cash for the crowd.

As songs like Migos's Culture III hit "Having Our Way" with Drake and "Clout" by Takeoff's fellow Migo Offset and Cardi B played, Rich The Kid needed a little help with his form while he threw his cash.

After Takeoff noticed he was throwing his stacks of money like darts into the dancing crowd, he hilariously corrected him so he would aim the money upward, and it would rain down peacefully.

Check out the video of Takeoff and Rich The Kid at the club below.