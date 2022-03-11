Takeoff & Rich The Kid Talk "Crypto" On New Single

Migos came through with Culture III last year but it seems like we could expect each member of the ATL trio to slide through with new solo music soon. Of course, their initial solo ventures following Culture II didn't necessarily resonate in the way that people thought they would.

Takeoff might be preparing a follow-up to 2018's The Last Rocket if his latest release is any indication. This week, the rapper came through with his latest single, "Crypto" ft. Rich The Kid. The two rappers deliver a heavy banger with production hailing from DJ Durel, Melee, and 808iden. The single dropped with new visuals that were directed by Rich Porter.

Check out the latest from Takeoff and Rich below. Let us know your thoughts on the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Stand back, my diamonds they bite

New baguettes in the ring, they fight

Yeah, bitch I drop five hundred thou' on a Audemar wrist

But I still can't buy the bitch a first class flight

